The Great Resignation: New Mexico sees quit rate above national average | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

The Great Resignation: New Mexico sees quit rate above national average

Colton Shone
Updated: February 22, 2022 06:32 PM
Created: February 22, 2022 02:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The pandemic has disrupted workplaces in many ways. As people worked remotely in record numbers, they took time to reevaluate their lives and many quit, leading to the Great Resignation. 

One marketing and communications consultant in Albuquerque did even more than that. 

"I kind of always wanted to venture out on my own and do some contracting work and fulfilling that entrepreneurial dream," said Matt Mora, a freelance marketing consultant.

After working in the corporate world for years, the pandemic brought up a change in mindset for Mora. 

"Had the pandemic not happened and we had still been in the office, you know we would have been locked in that routine – but once that routine was disrupted, you kind of start to see other avenues," Mora said.

Mora’s not alone.

Reilly White, Ph.D., an associate professor of finance at UNM, says New Mexico's 3% quit rate outpaced the 2.9% national rate.

"It was 25,000 in December, 25,000 in November and 22,000 in October," White said. "That represents about 3% of our workforce at any given time quitting their jobs."

White said many of those workers do quit for other jobs – often for better pay or other benefits – and right now it’s an employee's market, meaning employers are going to have to find ways to adapt.

"There are two available jobs for every unemployed person," White said. 

As for Mora, he’s enjoying being an entrepreneur and doing more work that suits him. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new deaths, 351 hospitalizations, 398 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new deaths, 351 hospitalizations, 398 cases
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town
Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico
Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico
Suspected serial killer indicted in 1989 murder of Albuquerque teen
Suspected serial killer indicted in 1989 murder of Albuquerque teen