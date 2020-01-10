'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: January 10, 2020 06:31 AM

SOCORRO, N.M. (AP) — Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico.

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony.

Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.

The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

