'The Lab' will now be known as Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 12, 2020 04:25 PM
Created: February 12, 2020 01:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's official – Isotopes Park will now be known as Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The announcement was made at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. 

Rio Grande Credit Union (RGCU) not only has the exclusive naming rights of the park, but is now the official credit union, debit card and credit card partner of the Albuquerque Isotopes. 

"We are thrilled to partner with such a community-minded organization like Rio Grande Credit Union," said Isotopes President Ken Young. 

The credit union began in 1953 by a group of City of Albuquerque employees. 

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Albuquerque Isotopes, one of the family-friendliest organizations around, said RGCU President and CEO Mike Athens. "It makes a statement - to our current and future members - that RGCU is committed to this region and to building family partnerships that make the community a better place to live, thrive and grow.

The Isotopes will open up their first home game on Tuesday, April 14. 


