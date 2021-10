Actor Alec Baldwin fired the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Deputies say Souza told them they were rehearsing a scene where Baldwin would point the gun toward the camera.

Criminal charges could possibly be announced Wednesday morning by Santa Fe law enforcement officials.

Who handled the gun before Baldwin fired it?

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, who was responsible for the "prop guns." According to IMDB, she had only worked as an armorer on one other film.

Dave Halls, the assistant director, who last handed the gun to Baldwin. According to warrants, Halls grabbed the gun from a cart set up by Gutierrez-Reed and reportedly yelled "cold gun!" before handing it to Baldwin, indicating it was not loaded with a live round. In a 911 call, a crew member can be heard complaining about Halls.

Halls was also the subject of a prior safety complaint on the set of Hulu's "Into The Dark" back in 2019.

In a separate incident, Halls was fired from the production of "Freedom's Path" after a gun was "unexpectedly discharged" on set.

What was seized from the set?