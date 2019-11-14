The Latest: Walmart where mass shooting occurred reopens | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

The Latest: Walmart where mass shooting occurred reopens

The Associated Press
Created: November 14, 2019 02:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the reopening of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Customers have returned to a Walmart in Texas that had been closed since a gunman fatally shot 22 people there in August.

About 50 shoppers lined up early Thursday to enter the renovated Walmart in the border city of El Paso. They streamed past dozens of sheriff's deputies, security guards and store employees.

Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store on the day of the mass shooting. Since then, the retail giant has quietly hired off-duty officers to work at all of its area stores.

The move comes amid ongoing lawsuits over store safety.

A suburban Dallas man, Patrick Crusius, has pleaded not guilty to carrying out the attack. Authorities say he confessed to the shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Student opens fire in California high school, killing 2
Students are escorted out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte
Caught on camera: Man tries to set house on fire in NW Albuquerque
Caught on camera: Man tries to set house on fire in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement


Unsealed court documents reveal two separate murders may be connected
Unsealed court documents reveal two separate murders may be connected
Student opens fire in California high school, killing 2
Students are escorted out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
APD and city officials increase efforts to keep drivers out of ART lanes
APD and city officials increase efforts to keep drivers out of ART lanes
New Mexico on pace to break oil production record
New Mexico on pace to break oil production record
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte