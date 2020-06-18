The Luna Mansion to permanently close

The mansion was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The governor had made the guidelines that were set forth for restaurants, which we were fine with, and we totally supported, and we understood," Himeur said.

The time wasn't lost on the Himeur family.

"There was a lot of factors, and I think the one thing about the whole quarantine was-- as a family, we got much closer, and we got to spend time together which we haven't, maybe, gotten that as much over the past 10 years-- being spread between two restaurants, so I mean I think that, like I said, our family was a priority and the decision," Himeur said.

It wasn't easy getting to that point, the mansion was a labor of love for Himeur.

The history that it provides, along with the ambience and the beauty of the building itself is something that, you know, no New Mexican can take for granted because I mean it's, it's a historical treasure really," she said.

Himeur they don't know what's next. However, they are keeping their other restaurant, across Main Street, open.

"Weird things happen sometimes and everything just sort of fell into place," Himeur said.