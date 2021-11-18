Behind the scenes: 'The Nutcracker' returns to Popejoy Hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the first time in 18 months, the New Mexico Ballet Company will take center stage at Popejoy Hall in front of a live audience. The dancers are returning with a holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker."



"It is so exciting to be able to perform for live audiences again, in a theater again,” said Kira Petersen, who will be performing as the Snow Queen Thanksgiving weekend. “We've waited so long and we've been missing that opportunity, so we're over the moon about this chance to come back.”



Anna Bridge is the artistic director and school director for NMBC. She told KOB 4 the company’s performance is going to be a big one.

"Our production of The Nutcracker this year is the first local production of this size and this magnitude to happen in front of an audience in a theater in Albuquerque, since the pandemic started," she said.