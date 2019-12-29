The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day

"I know a lot of times you see a GoFundMe and you're just 'Oh, whatever' but it means a lot that all those people are helping our family—it helps a lot,” said Isaac Quinones, a family member.

Paleta Bar owner Dipo Alam said he used to coach Adrian.

"This is a time for us to be a miracle. Everybody prays for a miracle, everybody expects a miracle, but this is the time we can actually be one,” Alam said.

While many people look forward to the new year with all kinds of possibilities, the victims’ family is remembering what they’ve lost and what will never be forgotten.

"My aunt, she loved her Puerto Rican music, and so Spanish music, salsa,” said Luis Varona, a family member.

"Just having them around. It's not going to be the same. We're just grateful for the time we had with them and we love them the same,” Quinones said.

A vigil for the family is scheduled Jan. 5 at King Meadows Park. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.