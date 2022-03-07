The pandemic's impact on UNM athletics

Lee Faria
Updated: March 07, 2022 10:17 PM
Created: March 07, 2022 08:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When the pandemic hit, one sports league after another stopped playing, including in New Mexico. It caused issues for the Mountain West Tournament.
Now, as the UNM women's basketball team opens up the tournament in Las Vegas, Lobo Insider Lee Faria takes a look at how the pandemic impacted the Lobos.
Click on the video above for the full report.
