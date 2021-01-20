The Pit becomes COVID-19 mass vaccination site

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital and UNM Athletics have turned The Pit into a mass vaccination site.
The goal is to get vaccinations to New Mexicans as fast as possible.
"We’re expecting to give almost 1,700 vaccinations today," said Karen O’Connell, who is leading the vaccination efforts at The Pit.
People who spoke with KOB 4 said the process was smooth and gave them home that the pandemic will end soon.
"It was easy, painless, very fast," said Erik Sterling, who received a vaccination. "They just pick an arm, and done in about 15 seconds.
People have to register to receive a vaccine. The state will contact those people once their vaccine is ready.
