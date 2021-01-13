The Pit to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site for the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pit will be transformed into a mass vaccination site that is expected to open by Wednesday, Jan. 20. Officials are estimating they will be able to vaccinate over 3,000 people a day.

UNM Health officials will be administering the vaccines to the public. As of this week, UNM Health has already administered more than 10,000 Pfizer doses to health care workers and first responders.