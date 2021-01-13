The Pit to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site for the public

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 13, 2021 10:43 AM
Created: January 13, 2021 10:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pit will be transformed into a mass vaccination site that is expected to open by Wednesday, Jan. 20. Officials are estimating they will be able to vaccinate over 3,000 people a day.
UNM Health officials will be administering the vaccines to the public. As of this week, UNM Health has already administered more than 10,000 Pfizer doses to health care workers and first responders.
Those who wish to get vaccinated must still register through the state's Department of Health vaccination registration portal.
Right now, New Mexico is in phase 1B of the statewide vaccination effort.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company