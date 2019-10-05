Balloon Fiesta remains busy despite weather interference | KOB 4
Balloon Fiesta remains busy despite weather interference

Grace Reader
October 05, 2019 09:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hot air balloons and food—that’s worth being first in line for.

And Julianna Reichling was.

“I wanted to be able to get in line, to be the first, so we don't have to wait in line for two hours just to get where we want to be,” Reichling said.

Reichling was just one of thousands of people who set their alarms and showed up early to Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday.

“Getting to see all these balloons on a sunny day, what could possibly be better?” said Fiesta attendees Matt Taylor and Nick Brabyn.

Taylor and Brabyn traveled from New Zealand to attend this year’s Balloon Fiesta.

Another couple attended to experience more than just the balloons.

KOB 4 caught their proposal on camera. It’s a Balloon Fiesta they certainly won’t forget.

Although most of the balloons were grounded this morning because of fog, the weather is not supposed to cause any delays for Sunday’s Mass Ascension.

Grace Reader


Updated: October 05, 2019 09:28 PM
Created: October 05, 2019 09:26 PM

