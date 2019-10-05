Balloon Fiesta remains busy despite weather interference

Reichling was just one of thousands of people who set their alarms and showed up early to Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday.

“Getting to see all these balloons on a sunny day, what could possibly be better?” said Fiesta attendees Matt Taylor and Nick Brabyn.

Taylor and Brabyn traveled from New Zealand to attend this year’s Balloon Fiesta.

Another couple attended to experience more than just the balloons.

KOB 4 caught their proposal on camera. It’s a Balloon Fiesta they certainly won’t forget.

Although most of the balloons were grounded this morning because of fog, the weather is not supposed to cause any delays for Sunday’s Mass Ascension.