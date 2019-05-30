The women behind ABQ Beer Week
Marian Camacho
May 30, 2019 06:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The all-female group in charge of Albuquerque Beer Week says it's a sign of things to come in the industry.
The 11-day celebration of the Duke City's craft beer scene is something the women are proud of.
"When we started with Beer Week it was mostly men in the brewing industry so it was kind of difficult as women to be a part of it," said Marne Gaston, creator of ABQ Beer Week.
According to a study from Stanford, only four-percent of brew masters are female, but those numbers are going up, especially in New Mexico.
Maddie Kilcup is working on her MBA, or masters in business administration, at UNM. She says she likes to learn about the beer industry from other women.
"I think that we are coming together as strong women and supporting each other in this beer industry that used to be dominated more by men," said Kilcup, another Beer Week organizer. "So I think we're just making our mark."
Albuquerque Beer Week runs through Jun. 2. Click here for more information and a full list of events.
