The women behind ABQ Beer Week

According to a study from Stanford, only four-percent of brew masters are female, but those numbers are going up, especially in New Mexico.

Maddie Kilcup is working on her MBA, or masters in business administration, at UNM. She says she likes to learn about the beer industry from other women.

"I think that we are coming together as strong women and supporting each other in this beer industry that used to be dominated more by men," said Kilcup, another Beer Week organizer. "So I think we're just making our mark."

Albuquerque Beer Week runs through Jun. 2. Click here for more information and a full list of events.