Theft of New Mexico police car leads to pursuit, 2 crashes | KOB 4
Theft of New Mexico police car leads to pursuit, 2 crashes

The Associated Press
Updated: June 05, 2020 12:29 PM
Created: June 05, 2020 12:28 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A person pulled over for a traffic stop stole a police car, setting off a pursuit into the next county in southeastern New Mexico and resulting in two crashes that left two people injured, authorities said.

The person who stole the police car Thursday in Chaves County fled from the scene of a head-on crash with a pickup but was arrested nearby near Artesia in Eddy County, the Roswell Daily Record reported. That person’s name and age weren’t released.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said a deputy was injured during the chase when the deputy’s vehicle hit a utility pole after swerving to avoid another vehicle.

The second crash that ended the vehicle pursuit occurred when the stolen police car collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The pickup″s driver suffered minor injuries and the deputy involved in the earlier crash was taken to a hospital for treatment of what Herrington described as moderate head injuries.

Artesia is 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Roswell.

The incident is under investigation by New Mexico State Police.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

