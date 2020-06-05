Theft of New Mexico police car leads to pursuit, 2 crashes

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A person pulled over for a traffic stop stole a police car, setting off a pursuit into the next county in southeastern New Mexico and resulting in two crashes that left two people injured, authorities said.

The person who stole the police car Thursday in Chaves County fled from the scene of a head-on crash with a pickup but was arrested nearby near Artesia in Eddy County, the Roswell Daily Record reported. That person’s name and age weren’t released.