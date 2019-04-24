Therapy pig stolen from SE Albuquerque yard

Forestal ran outside when she heard her neighbor yelling for help.

"She said someone stole Barbie,” Forestal said. "I was barefoot and I took off running.”

She ran after the truck for about three blocks, but wasn’t able to catch up with the vehicle.

Forestal said the truck looked “pretty rundown” and had a tool chest in the back.

Barbie isn’t an ordinary pet, she participates therapy work and brings smiles to many people's faces.

"Barbie does a lot of work with the community, she works with Mandy's Farm," Forestal said. "We do recreational therapy work with adults with developmental disabilities, we do daycares, we do school visits. She just turned 3."

Anyone with information about Barbie’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Albuquerque Police Department.

Forestal said there is a reward for Barbie’s safe return.