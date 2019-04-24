Therapy pig stolen from SE Albuquerque yard | KOB 4
Therapy pig stolen from SE Albuquerque yard

Megan Abundis
April 24, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Barbie, a pig that is known to participate in yoga classes, has gone missing.

Her owner, Sydney Forestal, said Barbie was in their yard, near Gibson and Yale Wednesday, when someone tossed her into the bed of their black truck and drove off.

"She's 50 pounds, she's silver-white with black spots," Forestal said. "She has a black bow on right now with a pink harness and pink painted nails."

Forestal ran outside when she heard her neighbor yelling for help.

"She said someone stole Barbie,” Forestal said. "I was barefoot and I took off running.”

She ran after the truck for about three blocks, but wasn’t able to catch up with the vehicle.

Forestal said the truck looked “pretty rundown” and had a tool chest in the back.

Barbie isn’t an ordinary pet, she participates therapy work and brings smiles to many people's faces.

"Barbie does a lot of work with the community, she works with Mandy's Farm," Forestal said. "We do recreational therapy work with adults with developmental disabilities, we do daycares, we do school visits. She just turned 3."

Anyone with information about Barbie’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Albuquerque Police Department.

Forestal said there is a reward for Barbie’s safe return.

Megan Abundis


Updated: April 24, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: April 24, 2019 09:03 PM

