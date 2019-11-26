'There was hope again': Community unites to help young man back on his feet

Adrian understood why some people had those concerns about him, but other neighbors wanted answers.

“Someone would stop by me and say ‘Hey, just want to make sure you're good. Do you need water? Do you need anything? Is there anything I can do to help?’” Adrian said.

More people started talking about the Adrian—the boy in the park.

Although some people wanted him out, there were even more who wanted to get to know him and help him.

Neighbors started to become more involved in Adrian’s life, adopting him into the community.

Adrian is a man with no family in the state and no drug or crime history, but certainly someone who has had his fair share of challenges in life.

“Everyone has a story and Adrian was so free and honest and that's why we trusted him so easily because he was just so honest, with the good and the bad," said neighbor Jeremy Lamar.

Neighbors who lived close to each other for all these years suddenly united to save a stranger.

“He's a special kid, he's got the heart and the gratitude and it shows,” said neighbor John Archer.

“I can go home to my house at night and climb into my warm bed and know that I have food in my refrigerator and here is this young man who was out there by himself and it really made you want to give more of yourself to help him,” said Kelly Evans, a neighbor.

Because of the neighborhood’s compassion, Adrian’s life is very different now.

Neighbors were able to find him a place to stay at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center.

“I'm staying at the AOC shelter and that's very, very much doing their best to help me in any way they can,” Adrian said.

At the Opportunity Center, Adrian is teaching himself a thing or two about coding.

“I've taught myself five or so coding languages,” he said.

With a little tough love from the neighborhood around Briar Ridge, the people that helped Adrian get back on feet are encouraging him to find a job. His next step—getting certified to do coding professionally and finding a job.

“I’m proud of him,” Lamar said.

Adrian will tell people he has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

“A) it will end, and B) If I’ve gotten through that then I can just keep going, if I’ve already had to pass over this mountain, that mountain may be just a bit taller, I can do it,” he said.

But his new unconventional family will tell people, they’re the thankful ones.

“He has brought all these people together who didn't know each other two months ago,” Evans said.

With all the little lessons, making the right move, and doing the right thing, the only way to go—is up.

“There was hope again, and sometimes that's all it takes is just a little bit of hope,” Lamar said.