There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months

Megan Abundis
October 18, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local program meant to get panhandlers off the streets could now do the exact opposite. The "There's a Better Way" program has been successful in Albuquerque since it started in 2016, helping thousands of people. 

Advertisement

"It was kind of hard work, but I'll tell you, you only worked a little more than half a day, you made 50 dollars," said Steve Willert, who is homeless. "That was enough to get you through if you need food at the end of the day." 

However, the City of Albuquerque said the program is currently on hold. The nonprofit Hopeworks decided not to continue it any longer.

"It just wasn't quite the right fit for them anymore," said Lisa Huval, the deputy director of housing and homelessness with the city's Family and Community Services Department. 

The program was helping and paying 100 people a week. 

"Well since they don't have the program, I've been dumpster diving downtown and panhandling," Willert said. "As you can see, I have a few things, just stuff to get me by and get a job again." 

City officials said they hope another nonprofit will pick up the program.

"We think this is a great program," Huval said. "It meets many needs, it addresses panhandling."

City officials said not just anyone can take on the program because it does involving social services – connecting the homeless with resources. They will start taking bids later this month. 

Even with a lot of interest from local nonprofits, city officials said the program will not run for at least three months. 

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: October 18, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: October 18, 2019 01:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Advertisement



Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months
There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun