Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop

Kassi Nelson
June 04, 2019 06:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It wasn’t a sweet weekend for a popular Albuquerque paleta spot. A thief broke in to Pop Fizz early Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Co-owner of Pop Fizz Lorenzo Alvarez said someone smashed through the window at the Los Ranchos location. The thief took off with the cash register and left behind about $2,000 in damage.

“I think it's always a big hit for any kind of business but especially for a smaller business,” he said.

While their colorful window graphics were shattered, Alvarez said all the paletas were left untouched. 

Despite being a crime victim, Alvarez is staying optimistic about the city and his community.

“Things in Albuquerque are changing in general but it’s never going to change my view on Albuquerque. I love Albuquerque,” he said.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: June 04, 2019 06:47 AM
Created: June 03, 2019 06:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's body found in resort room, warrant issued for person of interest
An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony McCants. He has been named as a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman.
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Severe storm causes flooding in SE New Mexico
Severe storm causes flooding in SE New Mexico
Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from immigration facility in NM
Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from immigration facility in NM
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Advertisement




School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products
School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from immigration facility in NM
Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from immigration facility in NM
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash