Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Kassi Nelson
June 04, 2019 06:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It wasn’t a sweet weekend for a popular Albuquerque paleta spot. A thief broke in to Pop Fizz early Sunday morning.
Co-owner of Pop Fizz Lorenzo Alvarez said someone smashed through the window at the Los Ranchos location. The thief took off with the cash register and left behind about $2,000 in damage.
“I think it's always a big hit for any kind of business but especially for a smaller business,” he said.
While their colorful window graphics were shattered, Alvarez said all the paletas were left untouched.
Despite being a crime victim, Alvarez is staying optimistic about the city and his community.
“Things in Albuquerque are changing in general but it’s never going to change my view on Albuquerque. I love Albuquerque,” he said.
Credits
Updated: June 04, 2019 06:47 AM
Created: June 03, 2019 06:23 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved