Thief breaks into local coffee shop, steals van

"And it went right through and struck the very base tile here of our case and thankfully it didn't hit our case. Had it hit our case it'd be a while different deal because we absolutely need that case to be selling anything, so we're blessed it didn't hit it," said Lowe.

But things turned from bad to worse when he realized the thief also stole the shop's delivery van parked outside -- even though it's easily recognizable. Probably a reason why Lowe says police were able to find the van later in the morning.

"Hopefully it isn't damaged too badly and hopefully we can be right back on the road soon," Lowe said.

It's another small business people can add to the already long list of businesses burglarized by criminals in Albuquerque.

"You are hurting small businesses and those small business aren't just the businesses, it's the individuals that work here, it's their families, it's the other stores that rely upon us and their customers and their families. You just have to know that you're causing a lot more harm," said Lowe.