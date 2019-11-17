Thief breaks into local nonprofit business

Grace Reader
November 17, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Asian Family Center was burglarized over the weekend.
The burglar made off with a TV, laptops and expensive interpretation equipment.
“They went into our different offices and you can see everything's been pulled out,” said Kay Bounkeua, executive director at the NM Asian Family Center. “I'm not sure what they were looking for.”
Bounkeua said they try to do good work in the community.
“It's really disheartening to see them torn apart in this way with no regard or respect to the work that's done here or the people that come here every single day for support and help. It broke all of our hearts to come see this,” she said.
Now the good work the NM Asian Family Center does is being put on hold.
“Especially around holiday time when people may need more of these resources. It hurts us to even close for a few days because our services can't be carried out otherwise,” she added.
Bounkeua said she hopes the perpetrator was not trying to target the Asian community.
“Hopefully it's just something random and really hoping it's not something that was targeted because of the work that we do because we're dealing with the Asian Pacific Islander community in such an environment right now that's against immigrants and refugees,” Bounkeua said.
The NM Asian Family Center has set up a fundraiser to help cover the cost of repair from the break-in. To donate, click here.
