Thief breaks into local nonprofit business

“It's really disheartening to see them torn apart in this way with no regard or respect to the work that's done here or the people that come here every single day for support and help. It broke all of our hearts to come see this,” she said.

Now the good work the NM Asian Family Center does is being put on hold.

“Especially around holiday time when people may need more of these resources. It hurts us to even close for a few days because our services can't be carried out otherwise,” she added.

Bounkeua said she hopes the perpetrator was not trying to target the Asian community.

“Hopefully it's just something random and really hoping it's not something that was targeted because of the work that we do because we're dealing with the Asian Pacific Islander community in such an environment right now that's against immigrants and refugees,” Bounkeua said.

The NM Asian Family Center has set up a fundraiser to help cover the cost of repair from the break-in. To donate, click here.