Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar

Kassi Nelson
May 06, 2019 07:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief stole an Albuquerque musician’s guitar from inside his car.

Advertisement

Derrick Lamebull plays guitar for thrash metal band Visions of Death.

He says it’s a passion that has saved his life.

“At a young age, my parents divorced and I was about to commit suicide,” Lamebull said. “It really got that bad.”

He said his life began to get better as he began to excel on the guitar.

However, it all came crashing down on Saturday.

Lamebull said someone smashed out his car’s windows at the Motel 6, in northeast Albuquerque, after a Slayer show.

“I was devastated,” Lamebull said. “I was like, ‘this can't be true this cannot happen,’”

In addition to stealing Lamebull’s Jackson guitar, the thief stole an amplifier, speaker cabinets and a backpack filled with cords and pedals.

To make matters worse, the crime took place days before Lamebull was set to perform.

“We were going to open up for the thrash metal band Death Angel at Launchpad on May 16 and we've been practicing really hard,” he said.

Lamebull filed a police report, and he’s asking people to keep an eye out for his guitar.

His girlfriend started a GoFundMe to replace his equipment, click here to donate.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 06, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: May 06, 2019 03:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area
Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area
UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started