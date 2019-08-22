Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside | KOB 4
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside

Nathan O'Neal
August 22, 2019 06:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A strange situation played out at a North Valley home.

A man walked up to the front door and asked the homeowner to be let inside Monday night.

“I was just trying to find somewhere safe to be right now,” said Janet Popp.

His erratic behavior was captured on video.

“Can you please unlock your door, so I can come in because I'm about to be shot in your front yard,” the man said.

Popp said the man unscrewed the solar lights, looking for a spare key.

“I was very unsettled by it,” she said. “I was holding pepper spray and the phone waiting for the police.”

Popp called 911, but she said she was told to call the non-emergency line.

“It was clear they're stretched thin,” Popp said. “Their resources are very limited and we knew no one was coming so we would have to fend for ourselves.”

The man eventually grabbed a painting off the porch and walked away.

No one was hurt, but Popp still has her worries.

“I mean he wasn't aggressive but at the same time, he was unpredictable so it was difficult to know if he was going to decide to kick in the door,” she said.

Popp said she notified a patrol officer that drove by about the incident. However, the officer did not see the suspect.

Credits

