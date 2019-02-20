Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque

Joy Wang
February 20, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Seven guns were stolen from Dick’s Sports Goods in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Surveillance video shows a truck pulling into the parking lot at Coronado Center.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik the suspect used bolt cutters to access the guns and was out of the store in less than three minutes.

The five rifles and two shotguns are valued at more than $7,000.

“These are high-power rifles and shotguns,” Drobik said. “He will probably try to sell these as quickly as he can.”

Drobik warns that buying a stolen gun can get a person in trouble.

“Anyone that has information about anyone going around town trying to sell rifles and shotguns that doesn't have credentials to do so, call 843-stop,” Drobik said.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: February 20, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: February 20, 2019 08:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Parent files civil suit against man who shot him outside Highland HS
Parent files civil suit against man who shot him outside Highland HS
Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the before and after of the wall
Couple pepper-sprayed employee, stole money and sunglasses
Couple pepper-sprayed employee, stole money and sunglasses
Local husky rescue seeks foster parents to take in pups
Local husky rescue seeks foster parents to take in pups
Hotel to go up east of downtown Albuquerque
Hotel to go up east of downtown Albuquerque
Advertisement




Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque
Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque
After public comment, city council defers plastic ban vote for 60 day
After public comment, city council defers plastic ban vote for 60 day
Auto repair shop closes without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates
Auto repair shop closes without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates
Grant County leaders fear mining bills could kill industry
Grant County leaders fear mining bills could kill industry
Valencia County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary County
Valencia County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary County