Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque

The five rifles and two shotguns are valued at more than $7,000.

“These are high-power rifles and shotguns,” Drobik said. “He will probably try to sell these as quickly as he can.”

Drobik warns that buying a stolen gun can get a person in trouble.

“Anyone that has information about anyone going around town trying to sell rifles and shotguns that doesn't have credentials to do so, call 843-stop,” Drobik said.