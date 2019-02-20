Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque
Joy Wang
February 20, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Seven guns were stolen from Dick’s Sports Goods in Albuquerque.
Surveillance video shows a truck pulling into the parking lot at Coronado Center.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik the suspect used bolt cutters to access the guns and was out of the store in less than three minutes.
The five rifles and two shotguns are valued at more than $7,000.
“These are high-power rifles and shotguns,” Drobik said. “He will probably try to sell these as quickly as he can.”
Drobik warns that buying a stolen gun can get a person in trouble.
“Anyone that has information about anyone going around town trying to sell rifles and shotguns that doesn't have credentials to do so, call 843-stop,” Drobik said.
