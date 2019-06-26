Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital | KOB 4
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital

Joshua Panas
June 26, 2019 12:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief stole a bike from a woman who was visiting her husband at a local hospital.

Kevin Smith survived a motorcycle crash in northern New Mexico on Memorial Day weekend.

He has been recovering at UNM Hospital after having his leg amputated. 

Smith's wife, Christina, had been commuting from their home in Colorado Springs every weekend to visit him. She said on Monday, she rode her bike to the hospital, left it in the bike rack and when she returned, it was gone.

Anyone with information about where the theft is asked to call police.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: June 26, 2019 12:05 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

