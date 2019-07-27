Thief steals bikes from needy kids

"He kind of forced his way in first, busted open the lock,” said Rose. "It's a black Mitsubishi Montero Sport. Pretty sun-beaten and weathered, black but kind of grayish,” he added.

Rose told KOB the thief stole the trailer, five bikes and some handwritten notes that belonged to his wife that helps with her job in the medical field.

"You know there's people out there that work really hard for what they've earned in their life so they can enjoy their life just a little bit more,” he said. "So if you're listening to this, I will give you money. Just bring it back because those things are worth more than money to the people you stole it from."

Rose said he’s confident the group will find a way to move forward regardless if the thief gets caught. But said it’s unfortunate that people steal from kids.