Thief steals BMX bike from 4-year-old
Kai Porter
June 26, 2019 10:09 PM
BELEN, N.M. — A thief has stolen a BMX bike with sentimental value from a 4-year-old boy in Belen.
Ezekiel "Zeke" Arviso spent Wednesday evening practicing on an old bike at the Duke City BMX racetrack in Albuquerque.
His dad, Billy Arviso, said Zeke started racing when he was three, excelled quickly, and is already riding with the older kids on the big track.
"I think it's the adrenaline he gets from it. He likes going fast," said Arviso.
That's why Zeke's grandpa bought him a BMX bike. It was a gift with sentimental value that meant a lot to him.
"Once it got it, Zeke thought it was just the fastest bike in the world," Arviso said. "No one could beat him."
But last weekend, Arviso said someone stole Zeke's bike out of their car parked in front of their house in Belen.
"I don't know what kind of person would take from a child," he said.
But the theft hasn't stopped Zeke from doing what he loves.
Daniel Deschamp – with Bomb Town BMX in Los Alamos – has started a GoFundMe account to buy Zeke a new bike.
"We want to make sure he stays riding," Deschamp said. "Regardless of whether we find his bike, he's going to be out riding again. He has a lot of support."
Meanwhile, Zeke and his family are hoping the thief has a change of heart and does the right thing.
"If Zeke would be able to get that bike back, it would mean the world to him," said Arviso.
