Thief steals BMX bike from 4-year-old

"I think it's the adrenaline he gets from it. He likes going fast," said Arviso.

That's why Zeke's grandpa bought him a BMX bike. It was a gift with sentimental value that meant a lot to him.

"Once it got it, Zeke thought it was just the fastest bike in the world," Arviso said. "No one could beat him."

But last weekend, Arviso said someone stole Zeke's bike out of their car parked in front of their house in Belen.

"I don't know what kind of person would take from a child," he said.

But the theft hasn't stopped Zeke from doing what he loves.

Daniel Deschamp – with Bomb Town BMX in Los Alamos – has started a GoFundMe account to buy Zeke a new bike.

"We want to make sure he stays riding," Deschamp said. "Regardless of whether we find his bike, he's going to be out riding again. He has a lot of support."

Meanwhile, Zeke and his family are hoping the thief has a change of heart and does the right thing.

"If Zeke would be able to get that bike back, it would mean the world to him," said Arviso.