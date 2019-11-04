Thief steals championship BMX racer's bike | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thief steals championship BMX racer's bike

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 04, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 04:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief stole a 14-year-old professional BMX racer’s bike.

Peter Palacios, a state champion, came home Sunday to find one of his bikes gone.

Advertisement

“He instantly just cried ‘cause, that's - that's what he wants to do," said Peter’s mother, Nicole Kote.

Someone cut the bike lock and stole his practice bike - a gun metal gray - Redline Recon BMX bike with custom red pedals.

“Some loser is out there with my kid's bike that they don't deserve,” Kote said.

Peter was planning to race in Grand Nationals, a country-wide race in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s an event that state champions get invited to.

Peter’s family isn’t asking for money to replace the bike, they just want the public to report it to authorities if they see it.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in southern New Mexico
Thieves use fake IDs, checks to steal truck from dealership
Thieves use fake IDs, checks to steal truck from dealership
Albuquerque faces ethics beef for pro-bond push on website
Albuquerque faces ethics beef for pro-bond push on website
Advertisement


Thief steals championship BMX racer's bike
Thief steals championship BMX racer's bike
Child bitten by rattlesnake at Rio Rancho elementary school
Photo from National Parks Service (This is not the actual snake that bit the child in Rio Rancho)
Officer involved shooting occurred when Roswell police responded to attempted robbery
Officer involved shooting occurred when Roswell police responded to attempted robbery
City to ask for state funding to finish school crosswalk improvements
City to ask for state funding to finish school crosswalk improvements
Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration
Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration