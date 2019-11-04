Thief steals championship BMX racer's bike

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 04, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 04:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief stole a 14-year-old professional BMX racer’s bike.
Peter Palacios, a state champion, came home Sunday to find one of his bikes gone.
“He instantly just cried ‘cause, that's - that's what he wants to do," said Peter’s mother, Nicole Kote.
Someone cut the bike lock and stole his practice bike - a gun metal gray - Redline Recon BMX bike with custom red pedals.
“Some loser is out there with my kid's bike that they don't deserve,” Kote said.
Peter was planning to race in Grand Nationals, a country-wide race in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s an event that state champions get invited to.
Peter’s family isn’t asking for money to replace the bike, they just want the public to report it to authorities if they see it.
