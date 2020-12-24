Thief steals Christmas decoration from Albuquerque family's front yard

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A thief made off with one family's prized holiday decoration just days away from Christmas.
Christine Salzbrenner, who works as a nurse, said the thief stole her light-up Christmas train that was outside her house.
"My three kids picked this train out when we went shopping at Costco," Christine said. "They fell in love with it immediately, so it's so special to us at Christmas time, to bring out and set up, and to see it lit up at night."
"Bright" is how the Salzbrenners would describe this holiday, even despite the virus and the Christmas Grinch. Christine said it's all about adapting to life in new ways.
"It's definitely been a struggle explaining to young kids. When I come home I'm a little paranoid. I'm like, 'Dont touch me. I need to go shower, clean up,'" she said.
Although some of the Salzbrenners' Christmas cheer is missing, Christine said she's trying to give the thief the benefit of the doubt.
"The whole world is struggling, so my hope, in a way to find peace with this is that some family is maybe struggling to find Christmas decorations, and maybe they took it to find some joy in their life so if that's the case, I hope they have a merry Christmas," she said.
