Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown

Because of her activism, Delgado was crowned Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico in March and is about to compete in nationals next month.

She says it's not a beauty pageant, but instead it’s a competition to educate and advocate for people with disabilities.

"I create my own platform,” said Delgado. “My platform is every disability creates new abilities."

But a few days ago, Delgado says someone broke into her car parked in her driveway at her home in Santa Fe. They stole her crown that she bought with her own money.

“To me it was priceless," she said.

Delgado left the crown in her car overnight because she needed to wear it at an out-of-town event the next day.

"I was a little bit upset,” said Delgado. “Then I got mad because I was like, 'I have to leave in like an hour, like seriously it's gone?'"

Delgado now has a new crown donated by M&J Bridal Boutique in Santa Fe.

Even though a thief stole her original crown, she knows they can't steal her title as Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico.

"I can't let someone taking something from me ruin my inner spirit," she said.

Delgado competes for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America in Little Rock, Arkansas the week of July 1.