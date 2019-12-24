Thief steals rental car with funeral funds still inside

“I even grabbed a car handle and I couldn’t do it, and just sped off,” she said.

A thief sped off with a rental car she was using in broad daylight.

“We went shopping at DD’s Discount store for my sister’s clothes that we were going to bury her in and when we got done paying for our merchandise-- I notice that our key was gone.”

Slagle said she lost her keys inside the store.

She reached out to a relative for help, but it was too late.

“I looked to my left; the guy was getting in the car. He had found the key and got in the car and he just sped off,” she said.

Slagle said that’s not the worst of it.

“All our funds for the funeral was in the car, and now we don’t have any funds at all to put towards my sister’s funeral.”

Her sister’s funeral was set for Thursday, one day after Christmas, but the family believes they’re out of luck.

However, Slagle’s son-in-law still has hope.

“They feel like they’re at rock bottom,” said Slagle’s son-in-law, Manuel Ejady. “They feel like they have no more hope left is what it is, and I keep telling them you just got to have faith.”

The family said they are leaning on others for help during this difficult time.

However, the funeral is postponed.