Thief steals surveillance camera outside SE Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thieves stole security cameras that were supposed to give the southeast Albuquerque homeowners a sense of security.
Video shows someone holding what appears to be a screwdriver, and removing the camera.
“In that instant, I saw a man stealing the Ring, so I opened the door and I yell out at him,” said Jeremy Vaughan, the homeowner.
Vaughan said he and a neighbor search the Parkland Hills area, but they were unable to locate the thief.
“We think he might've ducked into a bush,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said this was the second time a thief stole their Ring camera. The previous incident happened in September 2018.
“This time it was 9:30, so we were all still awake and the lights were still on in the house,” Vaughan said.
