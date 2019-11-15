Thief steals surveillance camera outside SE Albuquerque home | KOB 4
Thief steals surveillance camera outside SE Albuquerque home

Joy Wang
Updated: November 15, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: November 15, 2019 04:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thieves stole security cameras that were supposed to give the southeast Albuquerque homeowners a sense of security.

Video shows someone holding what appears to be a screwdriver, and removing the camera.

“In that instant, I saw a man stealing the Ring, so I opened the door and I yell out at him,” said Jeremy Vaughan, the homeowner.

Vaughan said he and a neighbor search the Parkland Hills area, but they were unable to locate the thief.

“We think he might've ducked into a bush,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan said this was the second time a thief stole their Ring camera. The previous incident happened in September 2018.

“This time it was 9:30, so we were all still awake and the lights were still on in the house,” Vaughan said.


