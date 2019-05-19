Thief steals trailer that was used for animal shelter's adoption event | KOB 4
Thief steals trailer that was used for animal shelter's adoption event

Ryan Laughlin
May 19, 2019 10:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief stole from an organization that helps animals.

After holding an adoption event, someone stole Watermelon Mountain Ranch’s trailer from the PetSmart parking lot at Coors Bypass and Ellison.

The trailer contained donations from the community.

"The public has been fantastic this weekend bringing us out dog crates and beds and cat food and dog food,” said Sara Heffern, executive director of Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

Heffern estimates that there was about $2,000 worth of supplies that vanished along with the trailer.

"We realized that someone decided to take something from the animals. it was just, it was heartbreaking. it was really hard to see,” Heffern said.

Despite the loss, Heffern is trying to stay positive.

This weekend, around 140 animals were adopted.

“Human beings can be good and there are still good people out there,” she said.

Click here to donate to Watermelon Mountain Ranch

