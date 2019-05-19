Thief steals trailer that was used for animal shelter's adoption event

"The public has been fantastic this weekend bringing us out dog crates and beds and cat food and dog food,” said Sara Heffern, executive director of Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

Heffern estimates that there was about $2,000 worth of supplies that vanished along with the trailer.

"We realized that someone decided to take something from the animals. it was just, it was heartbreaking. it was really hard to see,” Heffern said.

Despite the loss, Heffern is trying to stay positive.

This weekend, around 140 animals were adopted.

“Human beings can be good and there are still good people out there,” she said.

Click here to donate to Watermelon Mountain Ranch