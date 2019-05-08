Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot

“We were very concerned about, you know, Albuquerque and the problems that they've been having in this area regarding thievery,” Brown said.

In attempt to avoid becoming a victim, she parked the U-Haul trailer in an area where she thought thieves wouldn’t have easy access to it.

However, a thief still managed to steal the trailer, which was full of nearly $7,000 worth of beans.

Brown wants people to be on the lookout for the beans. She said her product is sold at places like Walmart and Albertsons. She said if people see them at swap meets or farmers markets, they were likely stolen.