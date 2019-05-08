Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot

Ryan Laughlin
May 08, 2019 06:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief targeted a businesswoman’s U-Haul outside Isleta Resort & Casino.

Advertisement

Mary Jane Brown, president of Mexicali Rose Instant Refried Beans, was in town to make a delivery.

She decided to stay at Isleta Resort & Casino after hearing about the crime problem in Albuquerque.

“We were very concerned about, you know, Albuquerque and the problems that they've been having in this area regarding thievery,” Brown said.

In attempt to avoid becoming a victim, she parked the U-Haul trailer in an area where she thought thieves wouldn’t have easy access to it.

However, a thief still managed to steal the trailer, which was full of nearly $7,000 worth of beans.

Brown wants people to be on the lookout for the beans. She said her product is sold at places like Walmart and Albertsons. She said if people see them at swap meets or farmers markets, they were likely stolen.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: May 08, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: May 08, 2019 04:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Advertisement




Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Man raises stink about raw sewage in Belen
Man raises stink about raw sewage in Belen
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour