Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
September 05, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It seems like thieves will steal just about anything.

Advertisement

A speed monitor that was placed in the median at Universe and Irving in northwest Albuquerque no longer has tires.

The device is now resting on metal pegs.

APD confirms someone stole the tires, but that person has not been caught.

The speed trailer was placed at the intersection to stop an ongoing problem.

“I have four kids they go to school around here and it’s scary,” Sholanda Salazar said. “I don’t even like them playing around here because the cars are just really fast around here.”

Despite not having wheels, the device still works.

It shows drivers how fast they are going and tracks the data.

APD said the trailer will be repaired, and while it’s being worked on, they will increase traffic enforcement in the area.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: September 05, 2019 10:18 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 04:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Speed, alcohol may have contributed to crash that killed singer, teenager near Taos
Speed, alcohol may have contributed to crash that killed singer, teenager near Taos
AG announces results of statewide violent fugitive round up
AG announces results of statewide violent fugitive round up
Davie meets with Lobo football team following medical episode
Davie meets with Lobo football team following medical episode
Fourth-grade student threatened by another student with a knife
Fourth-grade student threatened by another student with a knife
Advertisement



Woman claims City of Albuquerque employee evicted her because of anti-immigrant speech
Woman claims City of Albuquerque employee evicted her because of anti-immigrant speech
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Speed, alcohol may have contributed to crash that killed singer, teenager near Taos
Speed, alcohol may have contributed to crash that killed singer, teenager near Taos
Study: Behavioral Health related calls decreasing in Albuquerque
Study: Behavioral Health related calls decreasing in Albuquerque
Law enforcement has large presence at NM State Fair
Law enforcement has large presence at NM State Fair