Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Brittany Costello
September 05, 2019 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It seems like thieves will steal just about anything.
A speed monitor that was placed in the median at Universe and Irving in northwest Albuquerque no longer has tires.
The device is now resting on metal pegs.
APD confirms someone stole the tires, but that person has not been caught.
The speed trailer was placed at the intersection to stop an ongoing problem.
“I have four kids they go to school around here and it’s scary,” Sholanda Salazar said. “I don’t even like them playing around here because the cars are just really fast around here.”
Despite not having wheels, the device still works.
It shows drivers how fast they are going and tracks the data.
APD said the trailer will be repaired, and while it’s being worked on, they will increase traffic enforcement in the area.
Credits
Updated: September 05, 2019 10:18 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 04:42 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved