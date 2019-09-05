Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque

APD confirms someone stole the tires, but that person has not been caught.

The speed trailer was placed at the intersection to stop an ongoing problem.

“I have four kids they go to school around here and it’s scary,” Sholanda Salazar said. “I don’t even like them playing around here because the cars are just really fast around here.”

Despite not having wheels, the device still works.

It shows drivers how fast they are going and tracks the data.

APD said the trailer will be repaired, and while it’s being worked on, they will increase traffic enforcement in the area.