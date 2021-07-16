Thief takes off with truck that father and son worked on together

"It was hard to catch my thoughts in that moment. I was obviously thinking about the brand-new tires I had just gotten, $1,200 tires, the beefiest Kevlar tires that I could have gotten, and I was excited to take it off-roading."

The theft is the latest blow to the family. Don has been battling several severe health issues, double kidney failure and a malignant tumor.

For the pair, working on the truck was cherished time together.

"I really wanted to get this truck done for his sake," Dillon said. "I didn't know if he was going to pass, I wanted to get the truck done in time, so he could see that accomplishment."

"We just want the truck back for the memories," Don added.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to pay to replace the truck. Click here to donate.