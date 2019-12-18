Thief targets homes to steal Christmas lights

Garrett’s said he found his package dumped somewhere else, but other neighbors in the area weren’t so lucky.

“Yeah, he takes one light and he's banged up this. I don’t know why it was difficult for him to pull it out, but he banged up the pot obviously trying to get the plug and then he unplugged it and then he turned round and picked one up from here,” said Feroza Jussawalla.

Jussawalla said she wonders why someone would want to steal cheap lights.

“He's perfectly well-dressed. He's got good clothes, expensive tennis shoes and an expensive backpack. Why does he need $20 lights?” he said.

Neighbors in the area said they’ve hired private security, but they have also asked city leaders to increase more police patrols.

