Thief targets homes to steal Christmas lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A neighborhood in southeast Albuquerque is carefully monitoring their security cameras to make sure no one steals their holiday cheer.
“I was at work and noticed that a package was delivered,” said resident David Garrett. “Told my wife to bring it inside. Well, within 15 minutes I got another notification and I saw a lady walk right up to the porch, take my package and walk off with it.”
In that package were Christmas lights that luckily, Garrett was able to retrieve.
“I immediately came home, drove around the block and she couldn’t' have gotten very far and I drove up and down the streets and I saw her, based on the picture, walking down the alley. So I parked at the other end of the alley waiting for her and when she approached I asked her where my package was,” he said.
Garrett’s said he found his package dumped somewhere else, but other neighbors in the area weren’t so lucky.
“Yeah, he takes one light and he's banged up this. I don’t know why it was difficult for him to pull it out, but he banged up the pot obviously trying to get the plug and then he unplugged it and then he turned round and picked one up from here,” said Feroza Jussawalla.
Jussawalla said she wonders why someone would want to steal cheap lights.
“He's perfectly well-dressed. He's got good clothes, expensive tennis shoes and an expensive backpack. Why does he need $20 lights?” he said.
Neighbors in the area said they’ve hired private security, but they have also asked city leaders to increase more police patrols.
