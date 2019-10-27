Thief targets Nob Hill piercing shop | KOB 4
Thief targets Nob Hill piercing shop

Grace Reader
October 27, 2019 05:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A local piercing shop became the latest target for a break-in Friday morning.

A thief stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and a cash register from Evolution Body Piercing in Nob Hill.

Evolution co-owner Crystal Simms said the thief was caught on the store’s security cameras.

“When they came in they opened up the first backpack, opened up the second backpack and then just kind of started sweeping things into the bags,” she said.

The thief was seen crawling through a small, highly placed window. Once they were done committing the crime, they took off on a bike.

“Honestly, it just feels like a huge violation,” Simms said. “We feel very lucky that no one was hurt in the incident but someone has gone through our stuff, through our drawers, someone has taken things that we work hard to be able to buy and provide for our clients.”

Simms said that even if the thief is caught, she does not have a lot of faith in the criminal justice system to hold them accountable.

“There's no real severe penalties and so it's not deterring crime,” she said. “People aren't even afraid of being on a camera anymore.”

Now Simms said she plans on bulking up security measures.

“Honestly, I think we're all just going to be a lot more careful and a lot more observant,” she said.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Albuquerque police.

