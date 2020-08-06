Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms

Rio Rancho police do not have any suspects because the car was stolen.

A similar incident happened on July 19, Nash said.

That case is also under investigation.

"I just want people to know that, you know, we make sure, and we lock up our guns," Nash said. "We do everything the right way."

Torres said the guns that were locked up were not stolen. However, he said the thieves got away with two muzzleloaders.

Nash said he expects the cost to repair the front of his store to be thousands of dollars.

