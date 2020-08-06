Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms | KOB 4
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms

Joy Wang
Updated: August 06, 2020 10:26 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 09:25 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- Thieves backed a vehicle into a gun store in Rio Rancho and stole firearms Thursday morning. 

"Police were maybe two minutes away, were able to get here pretty quick," said Nash Torres, owner of Rio Rancho Armory. "Unfortunately, they missed it by about 30 seconds."

Surveillance video captured the thieves breaking into the store.

"It just shows a couple of individuals backing into the building three or four times trying to gain entrance and failing," Nash said. "They just kept ramming it and ramming until the car was, it wasn't mobile."

Rio Rancho police do not have any suspects because the car was stolen.

A similar incident happened on July 19, Nash said.

That case is also under investigation.

"I just want people to know that, you know, we make sure, and we lock up our guns," Nash said. "We do everything the right way."

Torres said the guns that were locked up were not stolen. However, he said the thieves got away with two muzzleloaders.

Nash said he expects the cost to repair the front of his store to be thousands of dollars.
 


