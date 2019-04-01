Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Brittany Costello
April 02, 2019 05:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman is in search of stolen, priceless jewelry.
The jewelry was taken when thieves broke into Maria Juarez's northeast Albuquerque home on Sunday.
She said her belongings were riled through and the thieves stole two wedding rings, among other items.
One of the rings belonged to her late husband who was killed by a drunk driver in 2018.
Juarez said she usually wears both wedding rings.
"If I don't get them back, there's nothing I can do but it's just something that, you know, was given to me by my late husband that I treasure a lot, something that I was holding onto, the only thing that I had left from him," Juarez said.
Juarez hopes the thieves will realize how much the rings mean to her and turns them in to police.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 242-COPS.
Credits
Updated: April 02, 2019 05:28 AM
Created: April 01, 2019 10:53 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved