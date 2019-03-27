Thieves break into Army veteran's truck, steal his belongings

The front desk called to tell him that someone broke into his truck.

"I walked out and saw the glass on the ground and I was like, "Oh my gosh, like, what are you gonna do,'" Connor said.

The thieves took pretty much everything Connor owned.

"They took, let's see... my laptop, my TV, my PS4, a lot of clothes - civilian clothes for some reason," he said.

They also took important awards and other items from his time in the Army.

"Also, unfortunately, my medical records and dental records from the army," Connor said.

Conner said he really needs those dental records back.

"I'm like one step away from getting my tooth back. I got it knocked out back in November 2017 and all the info of the implant I have is on those dental records," he said.

Connor, who served in Afghanistan, said he doesn't see himself back in Albuquerque anytime soon.

"I probably won't be coming back to Albuquerque," he said.

Shawn Fleming Construction Incorporated from Florence Oregon is offering a $10,00 reward for the return of the medical records and combat awards and badges.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact 505-242-COPS.