Thieves break into single mother's home, steal Christmas presents

“At first everyone was confused, upset, angry—just we want to figure out who did this and then it was more like we just need to come together and make Christmas OK for Ezra,” she said.

Soon, donations started to pour in to help make the family’s Christmas whole again.

“This box is from my landlord, this play pin is from one of my nextdoor neighbors,” Massey said.

Massey said she’s thankful for the people that came together to help.

“There's a lot of bad people in the world but I think the good is overcoming it,” she said.

Police have not identified any suspects, but did collect blood evidence left behind Massey’s stove.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Rio Rancho Police.

