Thieves drill holes into vehicles, steal gas

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 12, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: November 12, 2019 08:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood say crooks are targeting their gas tanks.

Diane Plummer’s car was parked near Central and Aliso when someone drilled into the tank and stole gas.

She discovered the problem after her daughter attempted to fill up with gas.

“She had gas all over her shoes and all over in a puddle,” Diane said.

Several of Diane’s neighbors said they were victims of the same crime.

“I had to get my car towed, eventually, in order to have it fixed,” Bill Zimmer said.

Diane and her neighbors aren’t just worried about the repair bills. They fear sparks from the drill could cause an explosion.

The Albuquerque Police Department is aware of the problem. A spokesperson said a person could face a felony charge if they are caught.


