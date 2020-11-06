Thieves hit new Nob Hill donut shop

Goodrich said the thief took food, electronics and equipment used to make donuts, temporarily putting a halt to operations.

A customer started a GoFundMe to get the couple back on track.

"When you have people who support you like that, it makes up for any tough day," Goodrich said. "When you matter to other people, when you matter to people that come in that means a lot. Those are the things that keep you going on a tough day."

The thieves have not been caught.

