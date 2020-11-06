Thieves hit new Nob Hill donut shop

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new donut shop in Nob Hill is the victim of thieves.
Clint Goodrich and his wife Caren moved in from out of state, and opened El Camino Donuts in July.
On Election Night, their shop was broken into.
"At that point, I looked inside my office and the office was upside down," Goodrich said. "So I knew someone had been here that wasn't, that wasn't a friend."
Goodrich said the thief took food, electronics and equipment used to make donuts, temporarily putting a halt to operations.
A customer started a GoFundMe to get the couple back on track.
"When you have people who support you like that, it makes up for any tough day," Goodrich said. "When you matter to other people, when you matter to people that come in that means a lot. Those are the things that keep you going on a tough day."
The thieves have not been caught.
