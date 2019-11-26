Thieves repeatedly steal copper wiring from nonproft | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thieves repeatedly steal copper wiring from nonproft

Brittany Costello
Created: November 26, 2019 06:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local nonprofit that assists children and adults with disabilities is struggling to keep thieves away from their property.

Liferoots CEO Kathleen Holmes Cates said the crimes have been going on for months.

Advertisement

“It is very frustrating. There’s a walking security guard in the T-Mobile property right next door. You can see where he sees when he’s coming by and he just stands in the shadow,” Holmes Cates said.

In the most recent act of burglary, thieves spent 50 minutes cutting through six titanium locks on an electrical box to steal copper wiring.

That incident caused Liferoots around $12,000 in damages and forced them to shut down for 24 hours, but surveillance video captured good footage of the two thieves.

“If it weren't for donations I don't think we could keep our doors open,” Holmes Cates said.

The acts of theft and vandalism do not stop there according to Holmes Cates.

“Then there's mindless crime. Throwing rocks through the front windows or, someone threw a rock through the window and stole a coffee mug last month,” she said.

Holmes Cates is asking for help from the public to identify the thieves or the van they drive.

She said they have spent around $30,000 bulking up security measures this year, but with no luck.

City officials said they have had $250,000 worth of copper wiring stolen this year. Last year they announced they were in the process of changing out copper wiring to aluminum.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Trump order creates task force on missing American Indians
Trump order creates task force on missing American Indians
Funeral plans set for beloved homeless Roswell man
Funeral plans set for beloved homeless Roswell man
Business First lists top paying careers that don't require 4-year degree
Business First lists top paying careers that don't require 4-year degree
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Advertisement


Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School
Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
UNM Football: Davie, Nunez talk about decision to part ways
UNM Football: Davie, Nunez talk about decision to part ways
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Bernalillo County opens facility to treat people with behavioral, mental health issues
Bernalillo County opens facility to treat people with behavioral, mental health issues