Thieves repeatedly steal copper wiring from nonproft

Brittany Costello
Created: November 26, 2019 06:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local nonprofit that assists children and adults with disabilities is struggling to keep thieves away from their property.
Liferoots CEO Kathleen Holmes Cates said the crimes have been going on for months.
“It is very frustrating. There’s a walking security guard in the T-Mobile property right next door. You can see where he sees when he’s coming by and he just stands in the shadow,” Holmes Cates said.
In the most recent act of burglary, thieves spent 50 minutes cutting through six titanium locks on an electrical box to steal copper wiring.
That incident caused Liferoots around $12,000 in damages and forced them to shut down for 24 hours, but surveillance video captured good footage of the two thieves.
“If it weren't for donations I don't think we could keep our doors open,” Holmes Cates said.
The acts of theft and vandalism do not stop there according to Holmes Cates.
“Then there's mindless crime. Throwing rocks through the front windows or, someone threw a rock through the window and stole a coffee mug last month,” she said.
Holmes Cates is asking for help from the public to identify the thieves or the van they drive.
She said they have spent around $30,000 bulking up security measures this year, but with no luck.
City officials said they have had $250,000 worth of copper wiring stolen this year. Last year they announced they were in the process of changing out copper wiring to aluminum.
