Thieves repeatedly steal copper wiring from nonproft

That incident caused Liferoots around $12,000 in damages and forced them to shut down for 24 hours, but surveillance video captured good footage of the two thieves.

“If it weren't for donations I don't think we could keep our doors open,” Holmes Cates said.

The acts of theft and vandalism do not stop there according to Holmes Cates.

“Then there's mindless crime. Throwing rocks through the front windows or, someone threw a rock through the window and stole a coffee mug last month,” she said.

Holmes Cates is asking for help from the public to identify the thieves or the van they drive.

She said they have spent around $30,000 bulking up security measures this year, but with no luck.

City officials said they have had $250,000 worth of copper wiring stolen this year. Last year they announced they were in the process of changing out copper wiring to aluminum.