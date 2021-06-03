Thieves reportedly use stolen forklift to steal ATM from Nusenda Credit Union

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 03, 2021 03:14 PM
Created: June 03, 2021 01:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department recovered $13,000 in loose cash that was scattered on the street early Thursday morning after thieves pried an ATM from a local credit union.
Officers were called to Nusenda Credit Union's Eubank location around 1 a.m. Thursday.
APD said a forklift was stolen from a subcontractor at Costco and was used by thieves to crash into Nusenda and steal an ATM.
Police said they were able to retrieve the forklift and the ATM itself, but the suspects are still at large.
APD will be working with the FBI on this investigation because there was more than $100,000 in damage to the bank.
The Eubank location is temporarily closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company