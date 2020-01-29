Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 29, 2020 06:10 PM
Created: January 29, 2020 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A string of hotels that were robbed over the weekend were allegedly hit by the same group of thieves.
Surveillance videos from the hotels show three men pointing handguns at hotel clerks and demanding cash.
“There have been no injuries fortunately, but that’s the only good thing about this incident,” said Imesh Vaidya, director of the Asian American Hotel Association.
The robberies occurred in the areas of Alameda and I-25, Coors and I-40 and University and I-40.
"For the citizens and the employees, it’s very disconcerning, especially with the crime that we've always heard of in this city,” Vaidya said. “It’s foolish to jeopardize someone’s life for $100 or so.”
The suspects took off in a red SUV.
“We want everyone to know the hotels are not the easy targets that everyone believes they once were. We are organizing ourselves, we are implementing procedures and we are going to combat this,” Vaidya said.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call police.
