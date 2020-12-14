Thieves steal aircraft trikes in broad daylight

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A recent retiree from Sandia Labs with a passion for flying has been grounded until further notice after thieves stole his special aircraft called trikes.
“Somehow no one noticed we were broken into,” said Frank Dempsey.
Dempsey said his two trikes, one blue and one red, were stolen from a locked hangar at Double Eagle Airport Friday morning.
“The hangar was completely open. There were these wings outside. There was stuff strewn all over everywhere,” he said.
Dempsey said the thieves got away with $100,000 worth of equipment.
“The aviation police say they think they are going to catch these people,” he said.
Dempsey said he suspects the economy motivated the thieves.
“This was a very risky heist for them. I think they were very brave to try to do it in the middle of the day,” he said.
Anyone with information about the stolen trikes are asked to call police.
“Let's treat each other right. It’s Christmas. We don't need this type of stuff,” Dempsey added.
