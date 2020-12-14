Thieves steal aircraft trikes in broad daylight

Dempsey said the thieves got away with $100,000 worth of equipment.

“The aviation police say they think they are going to catch these people,” he said.

Dempsey said he suspects the economy motivated the thieves.

“This was a very risky heist for them. I think they were very brave to try to do it in the middle of the day,” he said.

Anyone with information about the stolen trikes are asked to call police.

“Let's treat each other right. It’s Christmas. We don't need this type of stuff,” Dempsey added.