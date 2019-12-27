Thieves steal break into UNM student's car, steal over $7,000 worth of stuff

She lost a bag of nuts, a couple necklaces and her wallet.

A woman nearby snapped a photo of what she says was the culprit driving off.

“She had a cell phone, so she said that she saw them. She knew what they looked like, their age sand what not. They jumped back in the car and the car drove off,” the woman said.

Then came all the charges on her account.

“It was over $2,000,” she said. “ Plus the personal things I'm missing is probably about $7,000 or $8,000 total.”

She says she filed two police reports and an officer helped her get a photo of the people with her debit card

“Our rent was due that day and the landlord wouldn't accept that we didn’t have the funds which I would've paid out of my account,” she said.

The woman said she had a school presentation that day and a 15-page paper due a couple days later.

“It just sort of really hit me how violating it is,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD.