Thieves steal break into UNM student's car, steal over $7,000 worth of stuff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Students have enough to worry about. From papers, to finals and projects, it's a lot on their plate. Now add having your car broken into and your wallet stolen.
One Albuquerque woman says she was throwing a frisbee around with her dog at Madison Middle School when two people got out of a car and stole thousands of dollars worth of items from her.
She felt the kennel in the back of her truck would help prevent people from getting in, but that was not the case.
“I think they entered here and my purse would've been on the floor,” she said. “They must've grabbed in the box and pulled that up and my phone was on the seat as far I can recall.”
She lost a bag of nuts, a couple necklaces and her wallet.
A woman nearby snapped a photo of what she says was the culprit driving off.
“She had a cell phone, so she said that she saw them. She knew what they looked like, their age sand what not. They jumped back in the car and the car drove off,” the woman said.
Then came all the charges on her account.
“It was over $2,000,” she said. “ Plus the personal things I'm missing is probably about $7,000 or $8,000 total.”
She says she filed two police reports and an officer helped her get a photo of the people with her debit card
“Our rent was due that day and the landlord wouldn't accept that we didn’t have the funds which I would've paid out of my account,” she said.
The woman said she had a school presentation that day and a 15-page paper due a couple days later.
“It just sort of really hit me how violating it is,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD.
