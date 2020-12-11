Thieves steal Christmas decorations from Albuquerque home

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thieves stole Christmas decorations from a home in Nob Hill early Monday morning.
"It’s a drag, especially this year with everything that’s going on," said Joshua Baca. "We try to brighten the neighborhood and make everybody feel a little bit better, only to find out that these guys are walking around stealing some Hobby Lobby decorations."
Baca is out money he spent buying the decorations, but he says there is a bigger loss.
"My candy canes are like seven bucks. My metal snowmen were maybe $5 or $10," he said. "You know, that’s not even the point. It’s just you can’t put anything nice outside with chaining it down, literally, anymore."
While disappointed about the theft, Baca won't let it ruin his holiday, and he hopes it doesn't happen to anyone else.
"Keep an eye out, guys," he said. "It’s that time of year. People are stealing whatever they can get their hands on. Don’t let it kill your mood. Merry Christmas."
If anyone knows who stole Baca's decorations, they are asked to call 242-COPS.
