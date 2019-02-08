Thieves steal fencing in Trumbull neighborhood
Joy Wang
February 08, 2019 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thieves have stolen wires and metal fencing from two parking lots in the Trumbull neighborhood.
“I had another neighbor report at Southern and Dallas they had a whole bunch of chain link of the fence too, so something's going on,” said Joanne Landry of the Trumbull Neighborhood Association.
Despite the thefts, which will cost more than a thousand dollars to replace, Landry is still trying to make the area better.
“We believe in Trumbull,” Landry said. “We love this community. We all live here and we're not going anywhere.”
Landry runs the Interfaith Bible Center.
“We deal with the poor, the homeless, the addicts,” she said.
Landry said there are plans to bring more resources to the area.
“Putting more child care, putting more recreational stuff for children and families,” she said.
