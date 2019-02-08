Thieves steal fencing in Trumbull neighborhood | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thieves steal fencing in Trumbull neighborhood

Joy Wang
February 08, 2019 05:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thieves have stolen wires and metal fencing from two parking lots in the Trumbull neighborhood.

Advertisement

“I had another neighbor report at Southern and Dallas they had a whole bunch of chain link of the fence too, so something's going on,” said Joanne Landry of the Trumbull Neighborhood Association.

Despite the thefts, which will cost more than a thousand dollars to replace, Landry is still trying to make the area better.

“We believe in Trumbull,” Landry said. “We love this community. We all live here and we're not going anywhere.”

Landry runs the Interfaith Bible Center.

“We deal with the poor, the homeless, the addicts,” she said.

Landry said there are plans to bring more resources to the area.

“Putting more child care, putting more recreational stuff for children and families,” she said.

Credits

Joy Wang


Created: February 08, 2019 05:05 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40
Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40
Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim
Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim
New Mexico man sentenced for 6th DUI
New Mexico man sentenced for 6th DUI
Man who killed 5 family members due in court
Man who killed 5 family members due in court
4 Investigates: Marjori Krebs involvement in Paul Krebs case
4 Investigates: Marjori Krebs involvement in Paul Krebs case
Advertisement




New Mexico priest arrested, accused of raping 6-year-old boy
New Mexico priest arrested, accused of raping 6-year-old boy
Medicaid buy-in program proposed at state legislature
Medicaid buy-in program proposed at state legislature
Thieves steal fencing in Trumbull neighborhood
Thieves steal fencing in Trumbull neighborhood
Flyover at Big-I reopens after fatal crash
Flyover at Big-I reopens after fatal crash
Acupuncturist accused of raping client pleaded not guilty, released from jail
Acupuncturist accused of raping client pleaded not guilty, released from jail